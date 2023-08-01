Previous
World Inside a Cone by amarante
An abandoned cone gives me a view into a teeny tiny section of the world!
1st August 2023 1st Aug 23

Amarante

Ok... let's give it YET another go! I've been attempting to get started at photography for years but always give up after a few months!...
