Bread by amberjay85
17 / 365

Bread

Today was day one of a snap lockdown of my city. So it was a good opportunity to do a small bit of baking!
9th January 2021 9th Jan 21

Amber Josephine

@amberjay85
Authentically and unapologetically me! Completed a 365 project elsewhere a few years ago and am now trying out things here :)
4% complete

