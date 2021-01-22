Sign up
29 / 365
blackandwhite pub lunch balcony inside
Today marked my last day of work for two months as I take leave to recover from a surgical procedure I have coming up in a few days. So my colleagues and I went out for lunch at one fo the pubs in our area.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Amber Josephine
@amberjay85
Authentically and unapologetically me! Completed a 365 project elsewhere a few years ago and am now trying out things here :)
Tags
pub
,
balcony
,
lunch
,
inside
