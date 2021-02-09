Sign up
Outing
My first outing since surgery - a chance to visit a cafe and soak in an atmosphere that is not the same four walls of the apartment I’ve been staying in lately.
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
Amber Josephine
@amberjay85
Authentically and unapologetically me! Completed a 365 project elsewhere a few years ago and am now trying out things here :)
Tags
coffee
,
cake
,
cafe
