Ignore by amberjosephine85
60 / 365

Ignore

I’ve probably walked past this dog toy at least 20 times in the past few days, and instead of moving it out of the stairwell, I have chosen to take a photo of it instead!
16th February 2022 16th Feb 22

Amber

