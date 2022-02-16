Sign up
60 / 365
I’ve probably walked past this dog toy at least 20 times in the past few days, and instead of moving it out of the stairwell, I have chosen to take a photo of it instead!
16th February 2022
16th Feb 22
Amber
ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
60
photos
20
followers
26
following
16% complete
View this month »
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
16th February 2022 8:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
toy
,
stairs
,
monochrome
