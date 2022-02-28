Previous
Grow by amberjosephine85
Grow

After three days of non-stop rain, our area is thankfully unaffected by the floods affecting other parts of the city.

A quick trip to the shops (first time in several days) resulted in me finding this little cluster growing along the path.
Amber

Photo Details

