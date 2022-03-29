Previous
Recovery by amberjosephine85
101 / 365

Recovery

Went for a colonoscopy today, so understandably my photo-taking capacity was somewhat limited.

After not having any food for over 24 hours though, these recovery sandwiches were absolutely delicious!
Amber

