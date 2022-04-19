Previous
Effervescent by amberjosephine85
122 / 365

Effervescent

My morning routine usually starts with coffee and a glass of Berocca.

This was a fun shot to set up - definitely went to more effort than I sometimes do and it was very much worth it.

Still feel like I would like to come back to this subject again at some point - would love to see the effect of some different shutter speeds.
19th April 2022 19th Apr 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
33% complete

Photo Details

