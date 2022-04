Kit

A new kit to build - this time trying my hand at constructing a mini “coffee shop” - seems quite daunting and well beyond anything I’ve attempted to do before, but I’m looking forward to the challenge!



As a side note, I’ve slowed down the frequency of my posting lately due to…well life and it’s myriad things that happen…however I’m still shooting everyday and bulk uploading when I have the capacity to do so (typically aiming for twice a week at this stage).