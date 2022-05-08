Previous
Injured by amberjosephine85
Injured

Not how I had planned to spend some of my weekend away - threw my back out this morning just from bending down to pick something up and am now in quite a considerable amount of pain.

At least my girlfriend is taking good care of me and helped me get set up for our family online D&D game this afternoon!
8th May 2022

Amber

@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
