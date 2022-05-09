Previous
Morning fog by amberjosephine85
142 / 365

Morning fog

Coming towards the end of autumn and it was a wonderful morning to sit and watch the fog rolling along through the tree tops.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

Amber

Amber

