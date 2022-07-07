Main Arena

Work event today had us off site and working alongside teachers from around the state to review Year 12 students work and the marks being awarded to them. Its one of three such events we run throughout the year and yet also just another small part of my “multi-faceted” job.



But the best part of the day was the fact our organisation had arranged free parking for us for the day…in the Main Arena at the Brisbane RNA Showgrounds. It was definitely quite something to drive around the old stands, which in less than a month will be filled with people for the annual “Ekka” (aka “Royal Exhibition”).