219 / 365
Void
Inky black fur hiding her very expressive eyes.
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Amber
ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
25th July 2022 9:09pm
Walks @ 7
ace
so sweet
July 25th, 2022
