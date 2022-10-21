Previous
Next
Cluttered by amberjosephine85
248 / 365

Cluttered

Now that I’m back in the office most days, I rarely get to use my little space at home, and so it becomes a “dumping ground” of sorts - making it harder to want to use the space for my own enjoyable things.
21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

Amber

ace
@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
68% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise