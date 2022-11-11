Previous
Exam day! by amberjosephine85
269 / 365

Exam day!

Today nearly 6500 Year 12 students sat a physics exam…tomorrow I start leading a four day training program for approximately 120 teachers to mark them.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Photo Details

