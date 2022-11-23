Previous
Out for lunch by amberjosephine85
279 / 365

Out for lunch

Work lunch today to celebrate the work we've completed over the past few weeks. Its been a long, challenging journey but we managed to get through it.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Amber

@amberjosephine85
Doing the best to capture the world around me; opening my eyes and attempting to live in the moment. Completed a 365 in 2017, now...
Photo Details

