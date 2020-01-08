Previous
My little nurse by ambernicole237
My little nurse

Came home with a migraine today and slept all evening. This little guy always keeps me company when I’m not feeling well.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Amber Nicole

@ambernicole237
Monica
Awww, so sweet of him!
January 9th, 2020  
