Head in the clouds by ambernicole237
10 / 365

Head in the clouds

Flew to Folsom today to say goodbye to my friend/co-worker of 12 years. She’s moving onto bigger and better things. Now I’m really thinking about my future. Is it time for me to take the leap too? 🤔
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Amber Nicole

@ambernicole237
