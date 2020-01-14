Previous
Next
New views by ambernicole237
14 / 365

New views

Trying to open my eyes and find beauty in average everyday things. This is my view while lying in bed. I’ve looked up hundreds of times, but I just now noticed how unique the shadows are.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Amber Nicole

@ambernicole237
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise