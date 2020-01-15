Previous
Early riser by ambernicole237
15 / 365

Early riser

Chewie wakes us up multiple times a night now. It’s usually frustrating, but I’m thankful when he wakes me up for beautiful a sunrise like this.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Amber Nicole

@ambernicole237
