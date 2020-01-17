Previous
Hot and Ready! by ambernicole237
17 / 365

Hot and Ready!

We spent the evening laughing until we cried with co-workers who are like family. Started the night out with drinks at Pedros, then saw the movie 1917 and ended the night getting donuts at Krispy Kreme. 🤤
