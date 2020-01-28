Previous
Behind the Scenes by ambernicole237
27 / 365

Behind the Scenes

Today was a good day. We shot a video in Oregon with an amazing crew. Forever grateful for the people I work with and the opportunities we are given.
28th January 2020 28th Jan 20

Amber Nicole

@ambernicole237
