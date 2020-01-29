Previous
No dogs were harmed by ambernicole237
29 / 365

No dogs were harmed

I picked up our dogs from the kennel this afternoon. They always need extra snuggles when they get back home. Don’t worry. This was taken in the driveway.
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Amber Nicole

@ambernicole237
