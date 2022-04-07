Previous
END OF TERM!!!!
13 / 365

END OF TERM!!!!

I am so thankful that it is the end of term 1!!! We have all learnt so much, but I think I can talk for everyone when I say that we are all pretty tired too... This holiday will be welcomed!!
7th April 2022

Amelia Tolfts

@ameliatolfts
