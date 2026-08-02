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Mono Three
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Martin Fred
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@amsterdamlad
Trying to regain the discipline of taking at least one photo per day! At the moment the quality doesn't matter, just trying to build a...
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Album
365
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RICOH GR IV Monochrome
Taken
2nd August 2026 3:10pm
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b&w
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jaws
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