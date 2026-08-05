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Mono Five by amsterdamlad
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Mono Five

5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Martin Fred

ace
@amsterdamlad
(August 2026, only monochrome.) Trying to regain the discipline of taking at least one photo per day! At the moment the quality doesn't matter, just trying...
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