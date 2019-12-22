Previous
My bathroom decor by amt70
My bathroom decor

I added the three candles today without votives lol need to get those yet. So far have painted bathroom (cloudberry) lavender color. I have one more wall to decorate.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Anne

@amt70
