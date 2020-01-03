Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
209 / 365
Wind struck
Friends of mine have their family visiting from the UK and were excited to take some family photos at the beach. Lucky we started the session along the foreshore and among the sheltered pathway. The wind was chaotic on the beach.
3rd January 2020
3rd Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amy Shaylor
@amy_sweet_september
Hi. I'm Amy. I live with my husband and two sons in Western Australia, in a small coastal suburb. Photography has always been a passion...
209
photos
32
followers
64
following
57% complete
View this month »
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
3rd January 2020 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sand
,
dog
,
animal
,
beach
,
pup
,
puppy
,
colour
,
windy
,
daschound
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close