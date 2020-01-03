Previous
Wind struck by amy_sweet_september
209 / 365

Wind struck

Friends of mine have their family visiting from the UK and were excited to take some family photos at the beach. Lucky we started the session along the foreshore and among the sheltered pathway. The wind was chaotic on the beach.
Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Hi. I'm Amy. I live with my husband and two sons in Western Australia, in a small coastal suburb. Photography has always been a passion...
