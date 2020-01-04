Previous
Donations by amy_sweet_september
Donations

We are in the middle of a bush fire crisis here in Australia. We live on the west coast, safely away from the bush fires but it is heart breaking to see our country in crisis. There is an estimated 6 million hectors of land that has been burnt, homes have been destroyed and the lives of people and our wild life have been lost. We made donations to support those affected by the bush fires today. My boys, 4 and 9 years old also decided to donate their pocket money to the Red Cross and The Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation, to help.

My thoughts are with those who are affected by these devastating bush fires.
Amy Shaylor

Hi. I'm Amy. I live with my husband and two sons in Western Australia, in a small coastal suburb. Photography has always been a passion...
Peter Dulis ace
nice - our thoughts + prayers are with those affected as well
January 4th, 2020  
Karly ace
A terrible tragedy. My husband fished in Australia years ago and is devastated by this news.
I've been reading about storytelling with photography this morning. You have a wonderful storytelling image here!
January 4th, 2020  
