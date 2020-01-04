Donations

We are in the middle of a bush fire crisis here in Australia. We live on the west coast, safely away from the bush fires but it is heart breaking to see our country in crisis. There is an estimated 6 million hectors of land that has been burnt, homes have been destroyed and the lives of people and our wild life have been lost. We made donations to support those affected by the bush fires today. My boys, 4 and 9 years old also decided to donate their pocket money to the Red Cross and The Australian Wildlife Rescue Organisation, to help.



My thoughts are with those who are affected by these devastating bush fires.