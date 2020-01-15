Previous
Beach day by amy_sweet_september
221 / 365

Beach day

The kids dropped some food right at the edge of where we were sitting. Cue the seagulls.

The water was bliss today.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Amy Shaylor

Hi. I'm Amy. I live with my husband and two sons in Western Australia, in a small coastal suburb. Photography has always been a passion...
