Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
227 / 365
In the light
The sun beams through Dec's window every afternoon. I like the way that it casts the shadowed patterns through the blinds and the way that he was sitting in the light patch. It's not my usual style but I like the mystery behind the shadows.
21st January 2020
21st Jan 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Amy Shaylor
ace
@amy_sweet_september
Hi. I'm Amy. I live with my husband and two sons in Western Australia, in a small coastal suburb. Photography has always been a passion...
247
photos
33
followers
72
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
21st January 2020 5:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
smile
,
portrait
,
light
,
black and white
,
face
,
shadows
,
child
,
contrast
,
pattern
,
kid
,
boy
Kara
ace
Awesome light and love the contrast!!
January 21st, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close