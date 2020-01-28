For Great Grandma

My Grandma is spending her first ever visit in the hospital at age 83. She gave birth to all three of her daughters at home, in England and avoided needing to spend time in hospital as she's always been healthy and well. It's an incredible thought to process. We have been spending a lot of time with her over the past few days. Dec bought her a bunch of flowers and drew this picture for her. Bodhi spent some of his pocket money buying her a colourful butterfly balloon. She adores watching the kids. They are a touch of brightness to her days at the moment. She has 14 great grandchildren and one on the way.