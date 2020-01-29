Grandma

My Grandma passed away today. She spent her 83 years living an incredibly full and wonderful life. She was the heart and soul of our family.



Our family all came together over my Grandma's last few days here with us. She spent a week in hospital and peacefully slipped away surrounded by family. Other than her body tiring towards the end, she was sound of mind and we were able to let her go knowing that she was ready to move onto her next journey. I will be forever grateful for our last moments with her.



Although we grieve, we find a little bit of light with the thought of her being once again with my Grandad and Mum. Grandma passed away 4 years and 4 days after the passing of my Mum. She missed them both incredibly.



