265 / 365
Lilly pilly fruit
You can tell when Bodhi has been in the garden. His hands will always been covered in dirt.
1st March 2020
1st Mar 20
Amy Shaylor
@amy_sweet_september
Hi. I'm Amy. I live with my husband and two sons in Western Australia, in a small coastal suburb. Photography has always been a passion...
fruit
pink
hands
close up
