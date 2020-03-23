Previous
Next
Jab cross by amy_sweet_september
285 / 365

Jab cross

I'm little behind with uploading and editing at the moment. We aren't at an official lock down just yet but things are progressing quite quickly so we decided to keep the kids home from school and self isolate our family through this time.

Our gyms closed last week so along with homeschooling we're keeping up with our fitness at home. Bodhi has been doing martial arts for just over a year now, learning kickboxing and Brazillian jiu jitsu. He sets up his own circuits in the yard when I do my workouts. I'm not too sure who is keeping up with who at this stage haha

His jab cross always comes with his best fight face. There's no actual fighting for him though, it's just fitness based for fun :)
23rd March 2020 23rd Mar 20

Amy Shaylor

ace
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
78% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Rocky eat your heart out! Sounds like he gets a lot of fun from it. We have been in Lockdown since Monday evening. Slowly getting used to it, though it still feels odd.
March 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise