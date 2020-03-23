Jab cross

I'm little behind with uploading and editing at the moment. We aren't at an official lock down just yet but things are progressing quite quickly so we decided to keep the kids home from school and self isolate our family through this time.



Our gyms closed last week so along with homeschooling we're keeping up with our fitness at home. Bodhi has been doing martial arts for just over a year now, learning kickboxing and Brazillian jiu jitsu. He sets up his own circuits in the yard when I do my workouts. I'm not too sure who is keeping up with who at this stage haha



His jab cross always comes with his best fight face. There's no actual fighting for him though, it's just fitness based for fun :)