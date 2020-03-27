Previous
Social distancing by amy_sweet_september
289 / 365

Social distancing

I feel grateful to have so much outdoor open space close by, especially during this time. Somewhere to wind down at the end of the day while still being able to respect the social distancing rules.
27th March 2020 27th Mar 20

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
Photo Details

