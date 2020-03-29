Previous
Roses for Grandma by amy_sweet_september
291 / 365

Roses for Grandma

With the isolation rules quickly progressing here we thought that we would take my mum and grandma some flowers today while we still can. They are no longer here with us but we often take the kids to place flowers with them.
29th March 2020 29th Mar 20

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
Photo Details

