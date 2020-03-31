Previous
Home school
Home school

Bodhi's theme this week is based around the bear hunt. His teacher set a task for him to draw a bear. He was so happy with how it turned out.
31st March 2020

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia.
