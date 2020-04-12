Sign up
To the beat of his own drum
Witty, confident and strong willed. He's confidently himself. I hope he never changes.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
Amy Shaylor
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
333
photos
38
followers
80
following
2
365
Canon EOS 7D
12th April 2020 10:12am
Tags
b&w
,
portrait
,
fun
,
peace
,
happy
,
child
,
kid
,
person
,
boy
