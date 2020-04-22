Previous
Earth day by amy_sweet_september
Earth day

The kids have been doing some drawing challenges during the school holidays. They follow an art hub on YouTube. The challenge this week was to draw things that they are grateful for, for Earth day.
Amy Shaylor

ace
@amy_sweet_september
Paula C ace
So cute!
April 25th, 2020  
