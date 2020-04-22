Sign up
Earth day
The kids have been doing some drawing challenges during the school holidays. They follow an art hub on YouTube. The challenge this week was to draw things that they are grateful for, for Earth day.
22nd April 2020
22nd Apr 20
Amy Shaylor
ace
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
Paula C
ace
So cute!
April 25th, 2020
