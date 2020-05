Same but different

This week we did our first week of home schooling for term two. The teachers for our school are focusing on online learning for the first two weeks. So hopefully after next week it will be usual routines for schooling here. Dec has online meetings with his class mates and teachers. It has been good to peer in the interaction between the teachers and students. Today they had a "funny friday" theme. Dec sprayed his hair purple and put it up into a mohawk, hence the purple in his hair here.