324 / 365
Before the storm
5th May 2020
5th May 20
1
0
Amy Shaylor
ace
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
352
photos
40
followers
81
following
88% complete
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
5th May 2020 4:48pm
Tags
dog
,
ball
,
animal
,
pet
,
colour
365/2019
So windy!
May 6th, 2020
