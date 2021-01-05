Sign up
329 / 365
Lake Brockman
We headed off on a spur of the moment camping trip today. We haven't been here before. The camp grounds were nestled among the trees along side the lake.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
Amy Shaylor
ace
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
water
,
australia
,
summer
,
lake
,
colour
