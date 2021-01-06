Previous
School holidays by amy_sweet_september
330 / 365

School holidays

We've been busy during the school holidays so far. We decided to head off for a night away with the kids to slow down and enjoy some quiet time. I enjoy being by water. It's grounding.
6th January 2021

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
Photo Details

