School holiday fun by amy_sweet_september
332 / 365

School holiday fun

The boys got a voucher for Christmas for a place called Latitude. They spent the morning climbing, bouncing on trampolines, doing parkour and high line courses. It was great!

Dec is in the middle with two of his cousins on either side.

Taken on my iPhone.
8th January 2021 8th Jan 21

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
Photo Details

