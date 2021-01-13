Hiking

Out with Grandad for a hike along an 1872 heritage railway trail. My Dad started hiking a few years ago and did a solo hike along a track in Western Australia called the Bibbulmun Track. It took him roughly 7-8 weeks to complete and with a distance of 1000kms in total. Last year he was diagnosed with stomach cancer and has just completed his first course of chemotherapy so this was his first hike since starting his treatment. Keeping active and positive minded has definitely helped with his health and well being through the process so far. It felt good to be back out here today as a family. He has taken all of his grandchildren under his wing teaching them about hiking and mountain biking over the last year. Dec's first hike last year with his Grandad was a total of 29kms. Today's hike was Bodhi's first proper hike and he powered through the challenging inclines. I was quite impressed :)