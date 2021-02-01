Sign up
347 / 365
Lockdown - Day 1
We have gone into a 5 day hard lock down here in WA. The boys don't seem too bothered about the extra week of school holidays, although, Bodhi has been counting down the days until Monday. He is excited to start full time at school this year.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Amy Shaylor
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D
Taken
1st February 2021 4:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
kids
,
happy
,
australia
,
garden
,
summer
,
colour
,
lock down
