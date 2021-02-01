Previous
Lockdown - Day 1 by amy_sweet_september
347 / 365

Lockdown - Day 1

We have gone into a 5 day hard lock down here in WA. The boys don't seem too bothered about the extra week of school holidays, although, Bodhi has been counting down the days until Monday. He is excited to start full time at school this year.
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
