First day of school by amy_sweet_september
First day of school

With our short lockdown over it was back to school for the boys today. Dec is in year 5, his second last year of primary school and Bodhi started full time school this year in Pre-Primary.
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Amy Shaylor

@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
