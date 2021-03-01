Sign up
Photo 366
Gumboots and muddy puddles
He was like a duck to water. It was bound to happen.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Amy Shaylor
@amy_sweet_september
Boy mum and a wife living in the mostly sunny Western Australia. At the beach, outdoor adventures and camping is how I spend my time,...
7
365
Canon EOS 7D
1st March 2021 2:04pm
Tags
fun
,
happy
,
child
,
jump
,
autumn
,
kid
,
splash
,
puddles
