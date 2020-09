Dewy 'Black Hole' Spider Web

I woke up this morning to take pictures of the sunrise, but the amount of fog made for a disappointing morning. When I returned home I noticed the dewy spider webs on the bushes that line my front walk. Captivated, I grabbed my extension tubes and started snapping. Could have benefited from a tripod, but I'm so proud of what I caught.



This photo perfectly captures my recent emotions. Feeling like I'm getting sucked into a black hole and trying to climb my way out.